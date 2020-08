Health Ministry Director General Prof. Hezi Levi said on Monday that it is possible that fourth graders and up will not resume normal studies on September 1.

Health Ministry Director General Prof. Hezi Levi said on Monday that it is possible that fourth graders and up will not resume normal studies on September 1.

Health Ministry Director General Prof. Hezi Levi said on Monday that it is possible that fourth graders and up will not resume normal studies on September 1.