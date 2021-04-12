Gantz asks Shin Bet to open an investigation into security leaks

Defense Minister Benny Gantz Monday ordered the Shin Bet to open an investigation into recent apparent leaks by high-ranking Israeli officials to the press regarding recent attacks on Iran that have been widely attributed to Israel.
"I am not talking about a specific operation, but I do want to talk about the chatter issue," Gantz said. "It is a severe issue and I turned to the Shin Bet and the IDF's Information Security Department to open an investigation into it. We can't operate when everyone is babbling. We can't accept these winkings and these 'Western sources' stories."
"It harms our troops, our security, and the interest of the State of Israel, and I think that there should be a thorough investigation," he added.