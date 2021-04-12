Gantz asks Shin Bet to open an investigation into security leaks

Defense Minister Benny Gantz Monday ordered the Shin Bet to open an investigation into recent apparent leaks by high-ranking Israeli officials to the press regarding recent attacks on Iran that have been widely attributed to Israel.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz Monday ordered the Shin Bet to open an investigation into recent apparent leaks by high-ranking Israeli officials to the press regarding recent attacks on Iran that have been widely attributed to Israel.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz Monday ordered the Shin Bet to open an investigation into recent apparent leaks by high-ranking Israeli officials to the press regarding recent attacks on Iran that have been widely attributed to Israel.