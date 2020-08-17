Erekat labels Israel-UAE deal 'a killer' to two-state solution

Palestinian official Saeb Erakat commented on the normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE during an interview with Ynet, labeling it "a killer" to the two-state solution."
"The Emiratis budged to the pressure of Kushner and Trump," Erekat said. "They believe these people can help them regionally against Iran, and then the sellout was at my expense."
He added that the moment two states, one Palestinian and one Israeli, exist along the 1967 borders, "all of the Arab nations will make peace with you [Israel] and recognize you."