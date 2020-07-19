Deputy Health Minister says he will recommend gov't to keep beaches open

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch said on Sunday that he will recommend that the government implements a policy that allows the beaches to remain open as long as gatherings are prevented.
Kisch spoke during a meeting of the coronavirus cabinet on Sunday, and while hinting at the possibility of keeping beaches open, he also emphasized the fact that morbidity rates are still on the rise.
"As long as I'm not seeing a decrease in morbidity rates I have to be severe," adding, "We're not in lockdown yet. These moves are meant to prevent a lockdown. We're trying."