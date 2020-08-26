Border Administration warns it cannot trace all routes of flights to Israel, passengers

Population and Immigration Authority Director Prof. Shlomo Mor said on Wednesday that it is not always possible to trace the routes of flights to Israel and the passengers on board.
"There are countries that do not stamp passports when crossing between them, so it is impossible to know whether a passenger who came to Israel from France visited Germany before, for example," said Mor. "This means that not everyone who is required to enter isolation upon returning to Israel will be asked to do so due to the lack of information."