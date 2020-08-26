Border Administration warns it cannot trace all routes of flights to Israel, passengers

Population and Immigration Authority Director Prof. Shlomo Mor said on Wednesday that it is not always possible to trace the routes of flights to Israel and the passengers on board.

Population and Immigration Authority Director Prof. Shlomo Mor said on Wednesday that it is not always possible to trace the routes of flights to Israel and the passengers on board.

Population and Immigration Authority Director Prof. Shlomo Mor said on Wednesday that it is not always possible to trace the routes of flights to Israel and the passengers on board.