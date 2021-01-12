Channels
Top House Republicans say won't pressure on lawmakers to vote against impeaching Trump

Associated Press |
Published: 01.12.21 , 23:14
Top House Republicans are telling rank-and-file lawmakers they won't be pressuring them to vote a particular way when the chamber considers impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time.
That word comes as GOP divisions emerge over Democrats' plan for a House vote Wednesday. It underscores that GOP leaders would likely have little clout anyway to force lawmakers' hands on what may be a career-defining vote as the party decides where it stands in the post-Trump era.
Most Republicans seem ready to vote against impeachment, but some, perhaps around 10, are expected to approve the move. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy opposes impeachment.