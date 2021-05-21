China welcomes Gaza ceasefire, calls for return to peace talks

China on Friday welcomed a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, saying China hopes there will be a “cessation of violence” and a return to peace talks.

Beijing said the international community now needs to “extend helping hands” to the region, and will commit $1 million in emergency aid and a further $1 million to UN relief efforts for the Palestinians.

It will also provide 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the Palestinians.

“China welcomes the ceasefire between both sides in the Palestine-Israel conflict, and hopes the relevant parties will earnestly implement the ceasefire and cessation of violence,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a press conference Friday.

“The international community should promote the resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel, and achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestine issue on the basis of the two-state solution,” he added.



