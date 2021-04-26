Yamina's Bennett: We will join any gov't headed by Netanyahu or other right-wing MK

Speaking at a Yamina Knesset faction meeting, Naftali Bennett said Monday that his party "will join any government led by Netanyahu or any other right-wing lawmaker," adding that "time is running, out the state is in perpetual chaos."
The former defense minister said that "our second option is a national unity government, a government where all parties will be invited to join." "We must be honest," he added, "the mutual differences are not small. However, we will leave no stone unturned in order to prevent another election. We adamant that the government will reflect the will of the people and the makeup of Knesset."