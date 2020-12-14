Rivlin speaks with Bahraini king, expresses hope for stronger ties

President Reuven Rivlin speaks on the phone with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and expresses his hopes for stronger ties between the two recently aligned countries.
Rivlin congratulated the king on Bahrain’s national day that takes place on Wednesday, saying: “This national day marks a year of historic developments between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, The developments in our relations could not have happened without the brave and historic decision of His Majesty King Hamed to establish a warm peace with Israel.”
Rivlin also expressed the hope that "the Palestinians will also take steps to build mutual trust, cooperation and peace,” his office said.