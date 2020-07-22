South African anti-apartheid campaigner Andrew Mlangeni dies at 95

South African anti-apartheid campaigner Andrew Mlangeni, who was jailed alongside Nelson Mandela in 1964 after a treason trial, has died at the age of 95.

Mlangeni, who spent 26 years in jail and was the last of the eight defendants in the trial to die, had been admitted to hospital following an abdominal complaint, South Africa's presidency said in a statement.

