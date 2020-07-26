Israel braces for punishing weeklong heatwave

An extreme heatwave hit Israel on Sunday and is set continue at least for the rest of the week, with humidity reaching an alarming 80% in coastal areas.

The Meteo-Tech meteorological company said that a shallow, seasonal weather over the region has triggered the current heatwave.

The Sea of Galilee on Sunday, filed with people ( Photo: Tali Bar )

"We will feel a steep increase in temperature, with high humidity along the coastline," said Meteo-Tech meteorologist Tzahi Waxman. "The following days will be characterized by heavy and even severe heat throughout the country, especially around midday," he added.

"Temperatures along the coastline will remain steady at 30-32 degrees Celsius," Waxman added. "But the humidity will increase to 80% and will make it feel closer to 40 degrees Celsius, with the heat only dissipating around the weekend."

On Monday, temperatures will be less sweltering, mostly in the central mountainous regions of the country, but humidity will increase. Monday could see light drizzles due the flow of air in the upper layers of the atmosphere, which allows humidity from tropical parts of Africa to enter the region.

Beach goers near the northern Kibbutz of Ein Gev ( Photo: Hagai Peleg )

Temperatures are not expected to change on Tuesday, with high humidity and extreme heat reigning in most parts the country.

The hot spell is expected to continue throughout Wednesday and Thursday, with weather returning to its seasonal average around Friday and Saturday.

In the northern city of Haifa, the temperatures will dip from 31 degrees Celsius during the day Sunday to 25 degrees at night. In Tel Aviv, the weather will be similar with a range of 31 degrees during the day and 26 degrees at night. In Jerusalem, the weather will be reach 34 degrees Celsius during the day and falling to 23 degrees overnight.

In the southern city of Be'er Sheva, temperatures will range from 35 degrees throughout the day to 24 degrees at night. In Israel's southernmost city of Eilat, the weather will extremely hot with 42 degrees during the day and 29 at night.








