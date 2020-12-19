U.S. to halt work at two consulates in Russia after COVID-19 drawdown

The United States is halting work at two consulates in Russia, the State Department said, citing safety and security issues at the facilities where operations had been curtailed over COVID-19.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in consultation with Ambassador John Sullivan decided to shut the consulate in Vladivostok in the far east and suspend operations at the consulate in Yekaterinburg, a State Department representative said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Saturday.

The decision, part of "ongoing efforts to ensure the safe and secure operation of the U.S. diplomatic mission in the Russian Federation," did not affect Russian consulates in the United States, the statement said, without offering detailed reasons for the move.