U.S. civilian contractor killed in Iraq base rocket attack

A U.S. civilian contractor was killed in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk on Friday, U.S. officials said.
Several U.S. service members and Iraq personnel were also wounded, the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State said in a statement, adding that Iraqi security forces would be leading the response and investigation into the incident.
U.S. officials said, on condition of anonymity, that the service members were lightly wounded and believed to be back on duty.
First published: 01:32 , 12.28.19