Abbas: 'Palestinians are united under PA against Trump's conspiracy'

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's office released a statement on Wednesday that "the united Palestinian position," against U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan, is "a message to Israel and the United States that our people are united behind their leadership against this conspiracy, which will not pass."
It is also reported that "Abbas receives phone calls from Arab leaders and from the European Union that clarify their support for the Palestinian position."
According to the president's office, Palestinian factions expressed their support for Abbas on Tuesday, and next week there will be a "wide session" of the factions in the Gaza Strip.