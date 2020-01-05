Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish escalation in Libya

Saudi Arabia condemns "the recent Turkish escalation in Libya" and the Turkish parliament's approval of troop deployment to Libya, and considers it a violation of U.N. Security Council decisions, the foreign ministry said in a statement on the state news agency SPA.

