U.S. carries out 13th and final execution under Trump administration

The U.S. government early on Saturday carried out the 13th and final federal execution under President Donald Trump's administration, just days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office with a promise to try to end the death penalty.
Dustin Higgs, 48, was pronounced dead at 1:23am EST (6:23am GMT), the federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement.
Five hours after he was set to be executed, the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority cleared the way for lethal injections to proceed, overturning a stay ordered by a federal appeals court.