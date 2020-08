Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Thursday that the Israel Institute for Biological Research will commence clinical trials in humans of a coronavirus vaccine after the High Holy Days in September.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Thursday that the Israel Institute for Biological Research will commence clinical trials in humans of a coronavirus vaccine after the High Holy Days in September.

