PM, UK counterpart discuss annexation and cooperation against virus

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, discussed on the phone Israel's intentions to extend its sovereignty over West Bank settlements and cooperation between the two nations in the face of coronavirus, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Netanyahu told Johnson that Israel is willing to resume negotiation talks with the Palestinians based on U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace proposal.

It was also reported that the two agreed to strengthen relations between the countries in all areas and in particular to deepen cooperation in the fight against coronavirus.