The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled Malka Leifer, a Melbourne teacher accused of committing sexual offenses on her students, to be extraditable to Australia to stand trial.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled Malka Leifer, a Melbourne teacher accused of committing sexual offenses on her students, to be extraditable to Australia to stand trial.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled Malka Leifer, a Melbourne teacher accused of committing sexual offenses on her students, to be extraditable to Australia to stand trial.