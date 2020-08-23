Channels
In recording, Trump's sister says he 'has no principles'

Associated Press |
Published: 08.23.20 , 10:50
U.S. President Donald Trump's older sister, a former federal judge, is heard sharply criticizing her brother in a series of recordings released Saturday, at one point saying of the president, "He has no principles."
Maryanne Trump Barry was secretly recorded by her niece, Mary Trump, who said Saturday she made the recordings in 2018 and 2019.
In one recording, Barry, 83, says: "His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God." She adds: "I'm talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit."