In recording, Trump's sister says he 'has no principles'

U.S. President Donald Trump's older sister, a former federal judge, is heard sharply criticizing her brother in a series of recordings released Saturday, at one point saying of the president, "He has no principles."

Maryanne Trump Barry was secretly recorded by her niece, Mary Trump, who said Saturday she made the recordings in 2018 and 2019.

