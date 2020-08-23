In recording, Trump's sister says he 'has no principles'

U.S. President Donald Trump's older sister, a former federal judge, is heard sharply criticizing her brother in a series of recordings released Saturday, at one point saying of the president, "He has no principles."
Maryanne Trump Barry was secretly recorded by her niece, Mary Trump, who said Saturday she made the recordings in 2018 and 2019.
In one recording, Barry, 83, says: "His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God." She adds: "I'm talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit."