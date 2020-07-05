Gantz: Israel 'not necessarily' behind all Iran nuclear site incidents

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Sunday Israel is not "necessarily" behind every mysterious incident in Iran, after a fire at the Natanz nuclear site prompted some Iranian officials to say it was the result of cyber sabotage.
Israel has pledged never to allow Iran to obtain atomic weapons, saying Tehran advocates its destruction. Iran denies ever seeking nuclear arms and says its atomic program is peaceful.
The underground Natanz site, where a one-story building was partly burned on Thursday, is the centerpiece of Iran's uranium enrichment program and monitored by inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog.