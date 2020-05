Leviathan gas platform operator Noble Energy violated its air emissions permit after the transfer of continuous emissions data to relevant government authorities was delayed, the Environmental Protection Ministry said on Tuesday.

Leviathan gas platform operator Noble Energy violated its air emissions permit after the transfer of continuous emissions data to relevant government authorities was delayed, the Environmental Protection Ministry said on Tuesday.

Leviathan gas platform operator Noble Energy violated its air emissions permit after the transfer of continuous emissions data to relevant government authorities was delayed, the Environmental Protection Ministry said on Tuesday.