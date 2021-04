Simcha Rothman, a Knesset member for the extreme-right Religious Zionist party that backs Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, repeats his party's opposition to any kind of cooperation with Arab lawmakers.

Simcha Rothman, a Knesset member for the extreme-right Religious Zionist party that backs Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, repeats his party's opposition to any kind of cooperation with Arab lawmakers.

Simcha Rothman, a Knesset member for the extreme-right Religious Zionist party that backs Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, repeats his party's opposition to any kind of cooperation with Arab lawmakers.

"Any government that depends on [Ra'am leader Mansour] Abbas will be led by him," Rothman said.

"Any government that depends on [Ra'am leader Mansour] Abbas will be led by him," Rothman said.

"Any government that depends on [Ra'am leader Mansour] Abbas will be led by him," Rothman said.