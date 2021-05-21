Palestinians clash with Israeli police in Jerusalem hours after Gaza truce

Israeli police fired stun grenades towards Palestinians who threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at officers outside Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday, just hours after Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said stones were thrown at officers who were at one of the gates on standby.

"Units responded and entered the Temple Mount area. They are dealing with these disturbances in order to contain the situation," he added.