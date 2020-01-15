Iran nuclear deal in serious danger says France's foreign minister

France's foreign minister said on Wednesday that the Iran nuclear deal was in danger after repeated violations by Tehran, but added that a dispute mechanism triggered by France, Britain and Germany aimed to resolve the problems diplomatically.

