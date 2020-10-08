Gamzu: If infections continue to decline, I'll recommend lockdown exit next week

Coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, said Thursday if the coronavirus infection rate continues to decline, he will recommend the government ease the nationwide lockdown sometime next week.

Coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, said Thursday if the coronavirus infection rate continues to decline, he will recommend the government ease the nationwide lockdown sometime next week.

Coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, said Thursday if the coronavirus infection rate continues to decline, he will recommend the government ease the nationwide lockdown sometime next week.