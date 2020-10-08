Gamzu: If infections continue to decline, I'll recommend lockdown exit next week

Coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, said Thursday if the coronavirus infection rate continues to decline, he will recommend the government ease the nationwide lockdown sometime next week.
"Currently the lockdown is until next Thursday,' he told Ynet. "If you want to stay in it, you have to extend the regulations, if the numbers continue to decline, the recommendation would be to start a gradual exit in most parts of the country," he said.
"Unfortunately, the closure has not yet reached the goals I am looking for."