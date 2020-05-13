Palestinian teen killed in clashes with Israeli troops

The Palestinian health ministry said a 15-year-old was killed in confrontations with Israeli forces early on Wednesday in the southern West Bank.
The teenager, named Zaid Qaysia, was hit in the head by a live round and four others were also wounded in Al-Fawar refugee camp near the city of Hebron, the ministry said.
Israeli army said the clashes erupted during a raid in the area as part of Israel's efforts to locate the perpetrator who killed IDF soldier Amit Ben Yigal on Tuesday by throwing a rock at his head.
The IDF's Spokesperson's Unit said the troops had been met with a "violent riot" upon entering the refugee camp, in which shots were heard and a soldier was lightly wounded by a rock thrown at him.
The military said the rioters hurled stones, boulders and improvised explosive devices at the troops.
"Troops responded with riot dispersal means and live fire," said the military. "We are aware of a report regarding a Palestinian casualty and a number of injured Palestinians."
Witnesses said the raid by Israeli force in the early hours had sparked clashes with residents. It was the second death in clashes in the West Bank in as many days.
Israeli security forces have launched an extensive manhunt for the Palestinian rock thrower. The death is the first fatality suffered by the IDF since the start of 2020.
