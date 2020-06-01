Former U.S. President Obama praises protests, condemns violence

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday condemned the use of violence at nationwide protests over racial inequities and excessive police force while praising the actions of peaceful protesters seeking reform.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday condemned the use of violence at nationwide protests over racial inequities and excessive police force while praising the actions of peaceful protesters seeking reform.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday condemned the use of violence at nationwide protests over racial inequities and excessive police force while praising the actions of peaceful protesters seeking reform.

The vast majority of protesters have been peaceful, but a "small minority" was putting people at risk and harming the very communities the protests are intended to help, Obama wrote in an online essay posted on Medium.

The vast majority of protesters have been peaceful, but a "small minority" was putting people at risk and harming the very communities the protests are intended to help, Obama wrote in an online essay posted on Medium.

The vast majority of protesters have been peaceful, but a "small minority" was putting people at risk and harming the very communities the protests are intended to help, Obama wrote in an online essay posted on Medium.