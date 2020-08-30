Lebanese Hezbollah says it's open to reformist government

The head of Lebanon's Hezbollah said Sunday his group supports the formation of a government that would be able to improve economic conditions in the crisis-stricken country and undertake major reforms.
Hassan Nasrallah said his group is also open to calls from France for a new political contract in Lebanon, on condition that all Lebanese sects are on board.
The speech came on the eve of a meeting by Lebanese parliamentary blocs deciding to name a new prime minister and also ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's arrival in Lebanon late Monday. It's Macron's second visit to the former French protectorate in less than a month.