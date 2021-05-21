Lebanon president says PM-designate incapable of forming cabinet

Lebanon's parliament will convene on Friday to discuss a letter written by the president saying Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri had shown he was incapable of forming a government that could pull the nation out of financial crisis.
The letter, seen by Reuters, follows months of political negotiations in a country where allegiances tend to follow sectarian lines. It was addressed to parliament, which will convene on Friday to discuss it after it is read out.
"It has become evident that the prime minister-designate is unable to form a government capable of salvation and meaningful contact with foreign financial institutions, international funds and donor countries," President Aoun, a Maronite Christian, wrote in his letter.