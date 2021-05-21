Lebanon president says PM-designate incapable of forming cabinet

Lebanon's parliament will convene on Friday to discuss a letter written by the president saying Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri had shown he was incapable of forming a government that could pull the nation out of financial crisis.

