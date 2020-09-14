Four Lebanese soldiers and militant killed in army raid, says military source

Four Lebanese soldiers were killed overnight when they raided a house in north Lebanon in pursuit of a militant wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last month, a military source said on Monday.

Four Lebanese soldiers were killed overnight when they raided a house in north Lebanon in pursuit of a militant wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last month, a military source said on Monday.

The militant was killed in the hours after the raid as he tried to flee, the source said.

