IDF postpones large military drill due to Jerusalem riots

The IDF announced on Monday it was postponing the largest military exercise in Israel's history, which was expected to run throughout the month of May.
The exercise, dubbed "Chariots of Fire," was supposed to simulate a "month of war" for the first time in the country's history and practice synchronized maneuvers to combat several fronts simultaneously, chiefly Hezbollah in the north and Hamas in the south.
Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi has decided to push back the drill due to the hightened tensions in East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.