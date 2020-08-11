Hamas says closure of border crossing is a 'belligerent move' on Israel's part

Hamas on Tuesday said that Israel's decision to close the Kerem Shalom border crossing with the Gaza Strip is a "belligerent move."

Jerusalem decided on Tuesday to close the border crossing following a wave of explosive balloon attacks launched from the enclave.

"The closure of the crossing and the prevention of commercial movement from Gaza is a belligerent and criminal step against the two million residents of the enclave," Hamas said in a statement.

"Israel is responsible for the results and repercussions of such an initiative."

The statement also said that it is the "rights of the people of Gaza to express their anger and that the Palestinian resistance will no agree to this reality."



