Edelstein reassures Israel will have enough doses for second vaccine shot

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein reassured Thursday that Israel will always have enough vaccines to administer the second dose need in the coronavirus vaccine treatment.
"There will never be a day where we do not have enough vaccines for a second dose in storage to those who have already been vaccinated," he said.
"There will be no delay or stop in the vaccination campaign. At the current rate, we will begin to administer the second shot in 10 days."
Edelstein also added that the general public will be able to get vaccinated probably by the beginning of February.