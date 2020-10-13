Israel forms first task force for transgender community

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli announced on Tuesday the establishment of an inter-ministerial task force to care for Israel's transgender community.

The team, the first of its kind in Israel, will examine the difficulties that the country's transgender population faces and its relations with the state's various administrative agencies. The team will offer solutions to the challenges that the community experiences in daily issues.

Gay pride parade in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Reuters )

The task force will be headed by Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber and Labor and Welfare Ministry Deputy Director General Avi Motola and will also include senior officials from the ministries of justice, health, welfare, education and among others. The team will submit its suggestions to the government in four months.

Justice Minister Nissenkorn stressed the country's duty to allow every person to live a life of their choosing.

"The trans community is experiencing discrimination and violence on a daily basis, simply because they chose to be who they are," Nissenkorn said. "Unfortunately, the trans community also faces unnecessary hurdles when turning to authorities. Services that are provided to the general public in a simple and fast way, become for them an exhausting and frustrating bureaucratic journey."

"We have a duty to allow every person to live the life of their choice in a simple, accessible and equitable manner. The team we set up today will delve into the depths of issue, hear the full range of problems, present for the first time a holistic picture and will allow us to bring solutions that pertain to all areas of life of the trans community in Israel."

Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn ( Photo: Amit Shabi, Avi moalem )

Welfare Minister Shmuli praised the move and its aim to bring equality to Israeli citizens.