Holocaust survivor honored in NZ for 'services to the community and education'

Holocaust survivor Bob Narev has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit "for his services to the community and education," the New Zealand Herald reports.

The German-born 84-year-old arrived in New Zealand in 1947, and is chairman of the country's Holocaust and Antisemitism Foundation.

