Holocaust survivor honored in NZ for 'services to the community and education'

Holocaust survivor Bob Narev has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit "for his services to the community and education," the New Zealand Herald reports.
The German-born 84-year-old arrived in New Zealand in 1947, and is chairman of the country's Holocaust and Antisemitism Foundation.
According to the newspaper, the retired lawyer "has used his experience as a Holocaust survivor to teach thousands of New Zealand students about the dangers of racism, prejudice and bigotry and the importance of respecting people of all races and religions."
First published: 19:59 , 12.31.19