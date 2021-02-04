Arab Joint List launches Knesset run separate from Ra'am

The Joint List alliance of Arab-majority parties has officially launched its run for the upcoming election without the United Arab List [Ra'am], the parties announced Thursday morning after talks between its four constituent parties collapsed last week.

The bedrock of the dispute between Ra'am and the other elements of the Joint List was its growing ties with the Likud Party and its chairman, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

