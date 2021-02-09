Rivlin slams the Hague's decision to investigate Israel

President Reuven Rivlin issued a statement Tuesday attacking the decision of the International Court of Justice in The Hague to investigate Israel for alleged war crimes.
"The State of Israel rejects the tribunal's decision regarding its judicial authority to discuss the Palestinian issue," stated Rivlin.
"The tribunal in The Hague was set up to deal with the grave atrocities that are taking place in the world, and not to persecute democracies with an independent and efficient judiciary. We will continue to take all necessary measures to protect the State of Israel and the IDF soldiers from this wrongful political decision."