Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation at home, his staff said in a statement on Wednesday.

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation at home, his staff said in a statement on Wednesday.

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation at home, his staff said in a statement on Wednesday.