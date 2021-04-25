Israel plans to further scale back virus rules

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced Sunday that he intends to bring to the approval of the government several significant reliefs in COVID restrictions
According to Edelstein, the expected reliefs will abolish the restrictions on the number of Green Pass holders (those who received both vaccine shots or recovered from the pathogen and received the booster shot) who can enter eateries, venues and leisure facilities. Furthermore, children will be able to enter places designated for Green Pass holders only, as long as they present a negative coronavirus test.
Edelstein added that the gathering limit will also be increased, with 500 people allowed outdoors and 100 indoors.