Macron backs U.S.-Iran dialogue, floats himself as 'honest broker'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday welcomed the U.S. willingness to engage with Iran, offered himself as an honest broker on the nuclear issue and said Saudi Arabia and Israel must ultimately be involved somehow.

