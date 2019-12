ICC to investigate alleged war crimes in Palestinian Territories

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor said on Friday she will launch a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, which could include charges against Israelis or Palestinians.

"I am satisfied that ... war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip," Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.

