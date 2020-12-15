Sudanese Foreign Minister: There is currently no diplomatic representation

Sudanese Foreign Minister Omar Qamar al-Din Ismail said in an interview with the Al-Hadath tv channel that Sudan "agreed to avoid a state of war with the Hebrew state but we will not reach any other state."
According to Ismail, "there is no diplomatic representation, no Chamber of Commerce and no cooperation between Israeli and Sudanese universities or companies. There are military factors that work together as far as we know. I have no further information on this matter. Everything that concerns the promotion of relations with Israel in the future depends on there being an agreement or agreements, and any such agreement will be presented to the legislative council that will be formed soon."