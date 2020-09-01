Kushner hopes another Arab state normalizes Israel ties within "months"

White House adviser Jared Kushner hopes another Arab country normalizes ties with Israel within months, he said, after arriving in the United Arab Emirates accompanied by Israeli officials on the first commercial flight between the countries.
Asked by UAE state news agency WAM when the next Arab state could normalize ties, Kushner, son-in-law to President Donald Trump, was quoted as saying: "Let's hope it's months."
Israel and the United States have said they are pushing more Arab countries to follow the UAE's path. Kushner will next visit Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar on his Gulf tour.