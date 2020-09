Israel's coronavirus death toll has reached 1,499 after 49 patients have died in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported on Monday evening.

The ministry said they conducted 25,204 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, with 3,426 of them returning positive.

