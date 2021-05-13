IDF calling up more reserves

The IDF said on Thursday it is calling up 7,000 more reservists for the Artillery units and for the Iron Dome Missile Defense System. It also said that leaves have been suspended in the combat units.
According to the military, 25 rockets were launched at the greater Tel Aviv area on Thursday in the early afternoon.
"Since this morning, the IDF attacked eight terror squads that were firing anti-tank rockets at Israeli targets across the border, four of them from inside buildings in the southern Gaza Strip," the military said.