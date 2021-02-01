Dubai closes bars, limits activities after virus cases spike

Dubai announced Monday it would close all bars and pubs for the entire month of February and limit other activities after a spike in coronavirus cases followed New Year's Eve celebrations that drew visitors from around the world.

The sheikhdom also ordered restaurants and cafes to close by 1am, as well as instituted crowd limits on cinemas, hotels, malls and other destinations.

