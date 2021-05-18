Israeli forces wound 5 Lebanon protesters near border, state media says

Five people protesting on the Lebanon-Israel border against airstrikes in Gaza were wounded Tuesday by tear gas canisters and smoke bombs fired by IDF soldiers, Lebanese state media said.
"A number of demonstrators climbed a concrete border fence, raised Hezbollah flags and banners, and threw stones," the official National News Agency reported.
"Israeli forces fired tear gas and smoke bombs, leaving five people wounded."
A Lebanese demonstrator was killed by Israeli fire on Friday after he tried to cross the border fence into northern Israel.