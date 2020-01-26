Following Trump plan announcement, Abbas threatens to disassemble Palestinian Authority

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday that the Palestinian leadership will look at all options in response to the U.S. government's peace plan, "including the fate of the Palestinian Authority."
He added: "The 'Deal of the century' will not pass without the consent of the Palestinian people."
"The leadership, with the support of the people, will delay attempts to bring the Palestinian issue to an end."
"We warn of serious consequences for the entire region if it is announced that the plan will be implemented, he added."
First published: 16:28 , 01.26.20