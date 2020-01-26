Deri signs order allowing Israelis to travel to Saudi Arabia

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri on Sunday signed an order allowing Israelis to travel to Saudi Arabia.
The decision was made in coordination with the security services, the Foreign Ministry, and the head of national security.
Travelling to the Arab country will be allowed on the grounds of religious worship during the Hajj as well as business trips that would last no longer than nine days if the applicant already made arrangements for the visit with Saudi officials.
